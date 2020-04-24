Khushi Kapoor Seems To Have “glown Up” Gracefully Over The Years, Watch Video

Khushi Kapoor is the sister of Janhvi Kapoor and has a huge amount of fans already. The daughter of Sridevi has not yet entered the film industry; however, her fans on social media are eager to watch her onscreen. One such fan account shared a Glow Up challenge video of Khushi Kapoor and fans were stunned by the changes in Khushi.

Khushi Kapoor seems to have “glown up” gracefully over the years, watch

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Bakes Special Cake But Khushi Kapoor Disapproves Of Her Skills; Watch

The video starts off with a picture of young Khushi Kapoor from presumably her school days. As the video proceeds further, the video shows more pictures of Khushi from her teenage years. Concluding, the video shows how Khushi Kapoor looks now and how she has had a Glow Up from her teenage years. The pictures show Khushi in various glamorous outfits which looked pretty on her.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture With Khushi Kapoor As She Struggles To Climb Rocks

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's Picture As Bald Baby Is Totally Adorable, Check Out

Currently, the Kapoor sisters are enjoying their time in self-isolation. The sisters often post pictures of their various activities on social media. While Khushi Kapoor has kept her social media account private, Janhvi never fails to keep her fans updated on the latest happenings. Not too long ago, Janhvi and Khushi were seen taking up painting as a way to pass their time productively in isolation. Fans loved this attempt by them and prised them in the comments as well.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Or Janhvi Kapoor: Who Wore The Golden Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Lehenga Better?

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently preparing for several movies. The actor will be seen in films like Roohi Afzana, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Maidan and Dostana 2. The productions of these films have halted due to the lockdown, however, fans are extremely excited to watch Janhvi back on screen.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.