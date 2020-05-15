Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Janhvi Kapoor Had Her Fangirl Moment With This Celeb

It is not a hidden fact that even Bollywood stars are often starstruck after meeting their favorite celebs. Just like everyone else, these celebs cannot stop gushing over meeting their favorite celebrity. Talking about this, a recent throwback and unseen picture of Janhvi Kapoor has been going viral on social media wherein she can be seen having her own 'fangirl' moment.

The celebrity who has got a young Janhvi Kapoor in oodles of happiness is none other than Bollywood actor, Rani Mukerji. The picture has Janhvi Kapoor looking super adorable as she is all smiling while sharing a hug with Rani Mukerji. Rani Mukerji, on the other hand, seems to cannot get enough of a young Janhvi Kapoor's cuteness as she gives her a warm hug.

Janhvi Kapoor shares a warm hug with Rani Mukerji in this endearing throwback picture

The picture has Janhvi Kapoor donning a white attire with her hair tied to two ponytails. With a pastel-colored bag in toe, it looks like that Janhvi Kapoor was a fashionista in making right from her childhood. While Rani Mukerji, on the other hand, looks lovely in a brown polka-dotted attire. Rani Mukerji can also be seen sporting a brown bag with the attire. Take a look at this unseen picture of Rani Mukerji and Janhvi Kapoor which will take you on a trip down the memory lane.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a beautiful video sharing the fond memories and learnings from her life

It seems that Janhvi Kapoor recently got all reflective about her ongoing lockdown phase. The Dhadak actor shared a fun video with clips from different phases of her life and shared her thoughts and learnings during the lockdown. Janhvi took to Instagram and captioned the video as 'quarantine tapes' which shows a mixture of many cute throwback videos including those with her late mother Sridevi, her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi and brother Arjun Kapoor. While the Ghost Stories actor opened up about the ongoing nationwide lockdown, she also gave us glimpses of her work life along with parts where she is literally jumping on the couch.

Through her 'ramble' in the video, the actor also spoke about how the lockdown has given her time to introspect about the little things like spending time with her family. She also said that has been feeling more confident after getting so much time for herself as she could learn something new every day. Take a look at the post.

