Kareena Kapoor Khan To Janhvi Kapoor - Leading Ladies Who Absolutely Rock The Gym Look

The leading ladies of Bollywood from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor and Jaqueline Fernandes. they all give fans major fitness goals and here are some of their best gym outfits that you can take inspiration from.

Leading actors' gym looks for inspiration

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan gained massive media attention when she lost her post-pregnancy weight. Bebo has also revealed that over the years she has gone from size zero to where she is now. The actor is a dedicated fitness enthusiast and one can always find her delivering her best when it comes to gym looks.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor created a massive impact with her debut film Dhadak. The actor is known for her dedication in the gym as well. She is frequently clicked by the paparazzi while on her way to the gym or post workout. Her gym attire often makes fans appreciate her style. Fans also praise Janhvi Kapoor for her incredible dedication and focus.

Kiara Advani

Over the years, Kiara Advani has become a fan favourite . The actor is a well-disciplined gym enthusiast and works out with dedication. Kiara Advani's fans often spot her around the gym and appreciate her level of commitment. Her outfits are always on point.

Jaqueline Fernandes

Jaqueline Fernandes is a huge fitness freak and she never hesitates to post her progress on her social media handles. The actor is an avid yoga enthusiast too and often can be seen doing asanas on her social media. She too is known for her dedication and passion for gymming which is evident from her social media posts.

