Janhvi Kapoor takes breather from 'Good Luck Jerry' shoot, jumps with joy playing cricket

Film shooting schedules are often gruelling as the crew has to manage travelling, long shooting hours and weather challenges. The celebrities usually unwind in different ways amid the busy schedule, and it was cricket for Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of her movie Good Luck Jerry. The actor was ecstatic like a child as she hit a few shots while playing with crew members.

Janhvi Kapoor’s cricket session on sets

Janhvi Kapoor had been shooting for Good luck Jerry in Punjab for the past few days. As she announced the movie recently, numerous pictures from the shooting have been going viral. However, the actor seemed to have taken a breather amid the chilly conditions.

The Dhadak star posted a video on her Instagram stories where she was seen facing numerous deliveries from the crew. Dressed in a salwar kameez and a jacket over it, she was seen jumping with joy after hitting one of the shots.

The visuals also seemed like a break from the intense visuals on the sets after the proceedings were halted due to the farmer protests. Janhvi and others were allowed to shoot only after they posted messages in favour of the farmers.

Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi had announced on January 11 that she was doing the movie with a candid photograph of hers in a salwar kameez. The movie is being helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. The movie also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh.

