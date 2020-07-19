Timses Janhvi Kapoor Looked Elegant In Anita Dongre's Designer Creation

Janhvi Kapoor is a true-blue fashionista who, rocks in every outfit, from mesh-detailed crop tops to ethnic kurtis. The actor has been known to give major fashion goals with her public outings. From body-hugging dresses to pantsuits, the actor boasts of an extensive wardrobe. Take a look at times when Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in Anita Dongre’s designs.

Janhvi Kapoor in Anita Dongre outfits

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram wearing a beautiful saree by Anita Dongre. Her breezy drape featured floral prints all over the saree in muted tones. The smooth fabric was loosely draped over Janhvi’s shoulders. The ravishing pink saree was styled with matching jhumkas. Janhvi managed to keep her look as natural as possible with hair loosely tousled in soft waves. Her glam was glowy and neutral with kohl clad eyes, hints of blush, and nude pink lipstick.

During the launch of “Zingaat”, Janhvi Kapoor picked an Indian ethnic look. This time, she was seen wearing a soft off white lehenga by designer Anita Dongre. Printed with pretty pink flowers, the actor's lehenga wasn’t a floor-length one. Her button-down top featured a busy floral print and was patterned with large flowers towards the hemline. Janhvi opted to wear ivory Fizzy Goblet juttis with this ethnic look.

For the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Jhanvi Kapoor was seen wearing a bright yellow and orange lehenga by Anita Dongre. Her pastel orange embroidered choli had a plunging neckline and silver gota patti border. The design was perfectly paired with a yellow lehenga which had multicoloured floral motifs. Her pink-and-silver gota patti border work accentuated the pastel base. Eshaa Amiin, a well-known stylist, did a great job with minimal make-up which included light pink lips and tresses open in soft waves. Keeping the accessories to bare-minimum with statement jhumkas, the actor made for a pleasing sight.

A few months back, the actor was spotted out and about in the city. Janhvi Kapoor happily posed for the paps in a sunshine yellow ensemble by Anita Dongre. Her dress was a long flowy maxi dress with large floral prints all over it. Janhvi’s sleeveless outfit was styled with open hair, pink nude lips, and blue dangler earrings.

After the National Awards ceremony in Delhi in the year 2018, Janhvi Kapoor was photographed at Mumbai airport along with father Boney Kapoor. The actor kept her look simple in a baby pink kurta which she paired with white palazzo and a matching dupatta by Anita Dongre. Simple hair and minimal make-up rounded her fresh look.

