Sridevi's golden throwback picture with Janhvi, Khushi, Boney surfaces; fans get emotional

With no events, shootings, film releases or celebrities stepping out, due to the national lockdown against COVID-19, photographers have been going back in time to dig out some golden photographs from their albums. Apart from paparazzi sharing some famous moments of them snapping the celebs, even celebrity photographers have been sharing some ‘blast from the past’ moments. One such moment was Dabboo Ratnani posting a picture of the Sridevi with her family.

The late legendary actor looks stunning in a saree, and even her daughters Janhvi and Khushi have draped the traditional attire in the South Indian style along with a gajra in their hair and traditional jewellery. Boney Kapoor has also donned an ethnic look in a sherwani and shawl and it’s a sight to see their smiles while holding each other’s hands and shoulders.

The popular celebrity photographer, who is marking 25 years of his career, termed it as a picture ‘worth thousand words’, while adding that the ‘memories were priceless.’

Fans got emotional seeing the picture, and many expressed how much they were missing Sridevi. They replied ‘old is gold’, and called it ‘lovely family’ and the ‘whole world in one picture.’

Sridevi, known for her iconic roles in Hindi and South films, like in Chandni, Chalbaaz, Lamhe, Sadma and many others, is considered among the greatest actresses of all time. The English Vinglish star passed away on February 24 in 2018 due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathroom in Dubai. Her daughter Janhvi has also ventured into films with Dhadak and Ghost Stories, and multiple films in her kitty like Gunjan Saxena.

Khushi has been studying filmmaking in New York and reports of her debut are also doing the rounds. Boney Kapoor has been active as a producer with films like Ajith-starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and many more.

