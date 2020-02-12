Janhvi Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal Share An Important Tip To Celebrate Valentine's Day

Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were recently seen together at an event. The duo was seen walking the ramp, making heads turn with their bold fashion statements. They were also seen speaking about fashion and had some tips for their fans for Valentines Day 2020 while revealing their own plans for the day. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

READ | Justin Bieber's Songs That Talk About Heartbreak And Unrequited Love

Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor reveal their plans for Valentines’ Day 2020

The Uri actor Vicky Kaushal and Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor were recently seen at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020, where they set the ramp on fire as they walked in style with their amazing outfits and charms. Speaking about their fashion statements, Vicky Kaushal said that whatever we choose to wear should be an extension of their own expression and should make you feel comfortable. Whereas Janhvi Kapoor feels that fashion to her depends on her mood, her comfort, and mainly, on the occasion.

READ | Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! Written Update February 12: The Dark One Appears

According to the reports, the duo was also seen giving fashion tips on what to wear on the V-day. The Uri actor stated that one should wear what your partner likes you to wear, and wished his fans a safe and happy Valentines week. On the other hand, Janhvi stated that one should wear what they feel like wearing, and added, “partner ka koi choice nahi hai.”

READ | Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Go Out For Dinner Together, Spark Dating Rumours

Talking about their own Valentine's Day plan, the Dhadak actor said she does not have any plans and it is all very sad for her. Whereas Vicky Kaushal will be in a different city for an award show.

On the work front, Janhvi is currently busy in the filming of RoohiAfza, and several other films, that also includes a biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Where RoohiAfza will be a horror comedy film, Gunjan Saxena will depict the story of the first lady Indian Airforce pilot. Fans of the actor are highly excited for the release of these films.

READ | Tiger Shroff Wears A Vest That Has A Disha Patani Connection; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.