Janhvi Kapoor Walks The Ramp With Arjun Kapoor, Calls It 'special'

Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy shooting for multiple upcoming Bollywood projects, was recently spotted walking the ramp with brother Arjun Kapoor. In the event that happened in Kolkata, the Kapoor siblings were seen donning Anamika Khanna's styled ethnic outfits. Later, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and posted a few pictures with brother Arjun Kapoor.

The 22-year-old actor penned a short-thank you note for Arjun and also mentioned that it was a special experience for her. She also gave the credit to Arjun Kapoor for making the ramp walk experience special. Meanwhile, showering love and praises in the comments section, many of her followers and fans labelled the tag of 'Best Siblings' to them.

For the unversed, the Kapoor siblings bonded after the demises of late actor Sridevi. Arjun Kapoor not only supported his family but also protected Janhvi and Khushi during that time. Later, they also appeared in a celebrity talk show together.

What's next in Janhvi's kitty?

Currently, Janhvi Kapoor is bagging appreciation from the audience for her performance in Netflix's original film Ghost Stories. She will soon share screen space with Rajkummar Rao for an upcoming film titled RoohiAfza. Apart from the horror-comedy, she has many other projects in her pipeline including Dostana 2 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Talking about Dostana 2, she will play the lead along with Kartik Aaryan, whereas, Gunjan Saxena is a biopic.

On the other side, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The historical drama did an average business at the box-office. In his next film, he will be seen romancing Rakul Preet Singh. The title and details of the film are yet to be announced.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor Instagram)

