Lesser-known Facts About Urvashi Rautela's 'Pagalpanti' You Probably Didn't Know

Urvashi Rautela is a very well-known face in the Bollywood industry today. She made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2003), featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in hit films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and more. Urvashi Rautela was last seen on the big-screen in Anees Bazmee’s action-comedy, Pagalpanti (2019).

Pagalpanti was a multi-starrer, having John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, and Urvashi Rautela as the lead cast. The plot of the film revolves around the story of three men, who are considered as losers in their lives by the people. They plan to get rich along with their girlfriends by fooling two gangsters and robbing them of their money. Here are some lesser-known facts about Pagalpanti:

Lesser-known facts about Pagalpanti

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbhanda reportedly began dating during the making of the film.

The film was initially intended to be the third part of the Welcome franchise, tentatively titled, Welcome to the Jungle. However, the filmmakers abandoned that idea and went with a fresh approach.

John Abraham reportedly met with an accident while shooting an action scene for the film.

Apparently, Inaamulhaq’s character was based on the Indian Bank fraudster, Nirav Modi.

Urvashi Rautela plays the role of a ghost of a haunted house for the second time in this film, the first being Great Grand Masti (2016).

When Annes Bazmee was shooting Mukabarkan (2017) in London, he shortlisted many locations, few of which could not make it to that film. However, Anees Bazmee decided to shoot Pagalpanti on those locations.

John Abraham and Arshad Warsi reunited for Pagalpanti after many years. They had worked together in Dhan Dhan Dhan Goal (2007) and Kabul Express (2006).

The film was originally titled, Sade Saati, but Anees Bazmee changed his mind later.

John Abraham replaced Ajay Devgn in the lead role, as Ajay was busy with the shooting of his other films.

Anil Kapoor's character was earlier called Jugnu Bhai. But, his makeup man suggested that his look should be completely different from Majnu Bhai of the Welcome series. Hence, he decided to name his character to WIFI Bhai.

