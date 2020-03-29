Janhvi Kapoor Pulls Off Ethnic Look With Grace And Elegance | See Photo

Janhvi Kapoor is evidently one of the most influential stars working in the Hindi film industry right now. The actor has only worked in a few films to date since her debut in 2018's Dhadak but Janhvi Kapoor has managed to win over millions of fans of social media. Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a vast following on Instagram of 8.2 million where many fans can be seen leaving sweet comments on Janhvi Kapoor's photos. Below is one of Janhvi Kapoor's best looks in an ethnic outfit.

Janvhi Kapoor's ethnic outfit look

In the picture above, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen posing graciously in an ethnic outfit. Janhvi Kapoor can be seen sporting an off-shoulder ethnic top with half sleeves coupled with a Lehenga. The navy blue top and Lehenga featured intricate ethnic designs over it. The elegance of her look was upped furthermore with the golden bangles and a necklace which she can be seen sporting in the picture above. This outfit evidently looks like a perfect fit for weddings.

On the work front

Janhvi Kapoor has a number of projects lined up under her kitty in 2020. Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram suggests that the actor has been busy shooting multiple films. She will be seen alongside Pankaj Tripathi in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which will release in April 2020. Besides this, she will feature alongside Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afzana and Takht which will feature an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar & Kareena Kapoor Khan.

