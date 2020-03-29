Janhvi Kapoor's Floral Ensembles Are An Ode To The Spring Season!

Jahnvi Kapoor is an upcoming Bollywood actor who debuted with Dhadak opposite Ishan Khatter. The daughter of late Bollywood actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor is all set to star in her first film of 2020, Gunjan Saxena, that will release on April 24. One can find many photos of the graceful actor on her Instagram handle. Here is a look at some of her best photos in floral ensembles.

Jahnvi Kapoor's Instagram with floral outfits

Jahnvi Kapoor donned a blue floral lehenga and paired it up with a pink dupatta for her runaway ensemble. The deep blue colour of the lehenga looked majestic on her. Her whole outfit was printed with small floral prints.

Janhvi sported a multi-coloured floral embroidered dress. Her bodycon dress with bell sleeves is a perfect option for date night as well. She completed her look with statement earrings and a statement ring which simply looked regal on her.

Janhvi Kapoor's white saree pic with a floral embroidered border is one of the most talked-about sarees that she has donned in her profile. Her kohl-lined eyes and pink lips simply can't be missed. She matched her purple earrings and a ring with the embroidered saree border to complete the look.

Janhvi Kapoor's cute floral dress is a complete definition of chic. This mini dress is a must-have for a girls' night out and one doesn't even need to accessorise this dress much, as the outfit speaks for itself. Some natural pink-toned makeup would easily complete this floral outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix original anthological film called Ghost Stories. She has an array of films releasing this year starting with Gunjan Saxena, Dostana 2, and Roohi Afzana. She is also in the news of appearing in films like Bombay Girl, Valimai, Unmaadhiand, and Takht.

