Taapsee Pannu And Karishma Tanna Look Every Bit Diva As They Ace The Khaki Ethnic Look

Taapsee Pannu's latest release Thappad is garnering praises from everywhere. The family drama flick was among the most awaited films of the year. With over twenty million YouTube views on the trailer, the film was much anticipated by the audience. Apart from enjoying Thappad's positive reviews and success, Taapsee Pannu is also gearing up for her next films, Haseena Dilruba and the sports-based films, Rashami Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.

On the other hand, Karishma Tanna is currently seen as one of the participants on reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Karishma Tanna made her mark on the small screens with daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Qayamat Ki Raat and other. She stepped into Bollywood with Sanju, Grand Masti and many more.

Recently, Taapsee Pannu and Karishma Tanna were spotted looking stunning in the trendy khaki style ethnic outfits. However, both the stars wore it differently from each other. Let's take a look at Taapsee and Karishma's khaki looks.

Taapsee Pannu's Look

During the promotional tour of Taapsee Pannu's latest release, Thappad, the Naam Shabana star sported a khaki style ethnic outfit. The golden dress was split into three parts, the umbrella design dress was donned with a similar colour crop jacket and the strap design salwar. Taapsee Pannu accessorised her ethnic look with a choker and earrings.

Karishma Tanna's Look

Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna gave a twist to her khaki look. She donned a crop blouse top with a dhoti design pant. For glam, she opted for simple makeup. Leaving her curls down, she went for minimal accessories. Check out Karishma Tanna's photos.

