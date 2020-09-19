Ankita Lokhande's Instagram To Kangana Ranaut's Videos, Top Instagram Posts Of This Week

During the past week, several celebrities took social media by storm. The film industry saw some of the biggest news and announcements this week. Several celebrities took to their official Instagram handle to reveal details about their upcoming movies and their current happenings. Here is a recap of the latest Bollywood photos on Instagram that made the headlines this week (September 13 to September 19, 2020).

Ankita Lokhande’s father hospitalised

Film and TV actor Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram and revealed that her father is hospitalised. She shared a picture of her father in the hospital on her Instagram stories. The Manikarnika actor captioned her story with “Get well soon Papa”. However, she did not reveal any details about why he is hospitalised. Here is a look at Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram.

Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram

Kangana Ranaut visits governor of Maharashtra

Kangana Ranaut took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video from her visit to the governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari. She shared the video and also talked about it in the caption of the post. She has explained her point of view to him and requested for justice, Kangana said in the caption. Her Mumbai office was recently demolished by BMC. Here is a look at one of the Kangana Ranaut’s videos.

Kangana Ranaut’s videos

Sonam Kapoor shares a ‘husband appreciation post’

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account to show her love towards her husband. She shared a picture of hubby Anand Ahuja and captioned it as “A husband appreciation post.. ðŸ˜â¤ï¸” In the picture, Anand Ahuja is seen wearing matte grey trousers with a blue denim shirt as he smiled flaunting his jawline. Here is a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post.

Sonam Kapoor's Photos

Laxmmi Bomb’s release date

Akshay Kumar recently took to his Instagram and shared the Laxmmi Bomb’s release date. He posted a video along with a long caption about the movie’s release. Akshay Kumar shared that the movie will be releasing on November 9 this year. Here is a look at Akshay Kumar’s Instagram.

Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to flaunt her baby bump. In the picture, she is dressed in a white top as he put her hand on her stomach. She captioned the post as, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is ?” As she shared the picture, husband Virat Kohli dropped an adorable comment by saying, “My whole world in one frame â¤ï¸”.

