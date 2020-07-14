Janhvi Kapoor's 'new Fav DOP' Is Good At 'lighting, Angles And Mid Shoot Cuddles'; See Pic

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is just two-films old but has already garnered a humongous fan following on social media. Her quirky Instagram posts never fail to entertain fans. Amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic, Janhvi Kapoor’s latest Instagram post features details about her new DOP.

Janhvi Kapoor’s new DOP

Janhvi’s goofy post sees her hugging sister Khushi Kapoor and striking adorable poses. The collage appears to be clicked near the window of her room. Informing her fans, that her sister is great when it comes to adjusting lights and angles, the actor said that she is her new DOP. Along with it, Janhvi was also seen praising the expertise of her sister’s mid-shoot ideas.

Not only that, but the Dhadak star also told her fans that her new DOP is great at cuddles and giggles too. In the picture, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing a full-sleeve black top, while sister Khushi had donned a grey t-shirt. The duo can be seen having a gala time with each other.

Both the Kapoor sisters have taken social media by storm with their goofy videos several times. Previously, both of them were seen taking up social media challenges. Khushi Kapoor had shared a video of them playing ‘Put a finger down’ and ‘who is most likely to’.

Recently, another goofy video of the duo was shared by Janhvi. In the video, Khushi can be seen giving a piggyback ride to her sister. The Ghost Stories actor shared the video saying this is how she annoys her sister. Have a look at it here:

Meanwhile, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Janhvi revealed that her sister Khushi is quite good at stealing the limelight when it comes to social media presence. She added that her team sends her references of her sister’s TikTok videos. Revealing that Khushi is the “coolest” member of her family, Janhvi said that her team wants her to be more active on social media. According to Janhvi, her sister doesn’t try to be cool at all, it is an inbuilt quality of her.

(Promo Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram & Khushi Kapoor TikTok still)

