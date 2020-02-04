When Janhvi Kapoor's Family Pictures Left Us All Warm And Fuzzy

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor dipped her toes in Bollywood with her debut film Dhadak, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Considered as one of the finest actors of the current generation, Janhvi Kapoor is often hailed as a social media influencer too.

Janhvi, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, has also impressed the netizens as the actor keeps on updating her fans with some fun inside family pictures. Take a look at a few family pictures of the Ghost Stories actor.

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor walked the ramp for the celebrity fashion designer Anamika Khanna. Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that the collection was a stunning ode to tradition and heritage with a dash of modernity. Moreover, it was Janhvi Kapoor's ramp debut with Arjun Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor wishes sister, Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor celebrated her 29th birthday in December 2019. To wish her sister, Janhvi penned down a heartfelt note with a picture on Instagram. With the picture, Janhvi revealed that she was proud of her sister Anshula and wished her best for all her future endeavours.

Jahnvi pens down a note to papa, Boney Kapoor

To wish Boney Kapoor on his birthday, Janhvi expressed her feelings for her father on Instagram. The actor wrote an emotional note, which revealed that Boney has been an inspiration for the actor and she will make him proud.

Janhvi and Khushi

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have shelled out major sister goals and Janhvi's Instagram handle is a testimonial to it. From spending time together in New York City to going out for a quick vacation, Janhvi and Khushi are often touted as 'soul-sisters' by fans.

(Promo Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

