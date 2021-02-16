'Roohi': Janhvi Kapoor Turns Into Ghost Bride To Scare Rajkummar, Varun In Spooky Trailer

The makers of the horror-comedy film Stree are back with another spooky film Roohi starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma in key roles. After sharing intriguing posters, the makers surprised fans with the trailer of the film that is sure to leave the fans terrified with the scary and quirky ghost bride who abducts brides on their honeymoon. Acting like ghostbusters, Rajkummar and Varun’s respective characters in the film takes up the responsibility of saving the brides from Roohi.

Roohi trailer out

The teaser starts with an eerie soundtrack and a voice-over describing the ghost bride who gets out after the wedding and kidnaps the bride. Janhvi Kapoor plays a witch who will get salvation only if she is married off to a man. With heavy prosthetics and witch clichés, the actress looks promising as a ghost who even rotates her neck 360 degrees which is sure to send chills down the spine of the viewers. Rajkummar and Varun leave on the other hand are on a search hunt to find the ghost bride and save the entire village from the nuisance created by her. Varun Sharma seems to be in great form as his impeccable comic timing will surely leave the viewers in splits. His one-liners and the empathy towards a witch is sure to impress fans.

Several fans of the star cast were thrilled to watch the beautiful trailer and shared their hot takes on the same. One of the users wrote, “You and your acting are so pure Raj sir. Love from PAKISTAN.” Another user wrote, “All three of you did an excellent job... amazing trailer.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “You nailed it. This will be my first movie to watch in the theatre. Eagerly waiting for this one.”

Stree sir maine dekha kya movie hai or ye bhi humko lagta hai dhamaka krega 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Akkians Sanju (@AkkiansSanju) February 16, 2021

All three of you did an excellent job... amazing trailer#RoohiTrailer — Janhvi kapoor south FC (@JKsouthFC) February 16, 2021

You nailed it. This will be my first movie to watch in theatre. Eagerly waiting for this one.#RoohiTrailer #Roohi — Talib Alvi (@talibalvii) February 16, 2021

Loved the trailer Raj. You and Varun are terrific with the comic timing. Best wishes for this one. #Roohi — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) February 16, 2021

Before releasing the trailer of the film, the makers also shared the first look posters where Varun and Rajkummar looks like terrified grooms while Janhvi was dressed as a horror bride. Janhvi shared the posters on Instagram and wrote, “Aaiyega zaroor Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein. #RoohiTrailerOutAt12pm, stay tuned. #Roohi in cinemas 11th March 2021!” Roohi will mark the directorial debut of Hardik Mehta and has been written by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Roohi is a Maddock Films production and has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film underwent several title changes before being named Roohi. The film was earlier titled Roohi Afza which was later changed to Roohi Afzana. Janhvi in an interview with Hindustan Times had explained her excitement of being a part of the film and playing the character of Roohi. She said that playing the role was one of the most exciting, challenging, complicated, physically demanding, and emotionally taxing things and she feels privileged to have done the role.

