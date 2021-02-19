Movies Like 'Roohi' If You Liked Trailer Of Janhvi Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao's Horror Film

Helmed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi is an upcoming horror-comedy flick releasing on March 11, 2021. Produced by Dinesh VIjan under Maddock Films, Roohi cast includes Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles with Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi in essential roles. The plot of the film follows the story of a ghost who kidnaps brides on their honeymoons. The trailer of the Roohi was unveiled on February 16, 2021, and went on to garner a positive reaction from netizens. If you loved Roohi trailer too, we have got a list of desi horror movies you can watch while you await the film's release.

Take a look at movies like Roohi

Bhoot: Part 1

Helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the horror-thriller film released last year in February. The film is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai on Juhu Beach. It follows the story of a couple who finds themselves on an abandoned ship that lies static on the beach. It features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhanth Kapoor and Meher Vij in the essential roles.

Stree

Helmed by Amar Kaushik in his directorial debut, the film is a horror-comedy released in 2018. It features Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, while Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana can be seen in the essential roles. It is one of the Bollywood horror-comedies which emerged as a critical as well as commercial success.

Pari

The supernatural horror flick released in 2018 and is helmed by Prosit Roy in his debut. It features Anushka Sharma alongside Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor and Mansi Multani in essential roles. The plot revolves around the demon, Ifrit and a satanic cult in Bangladesh that aims to progress the bloodline of the demon.

The House Next Door

Released in 2017, The House Next Door is a Telugu remake, which is penned and helmed by Milind Rau. It features Siddharth and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a couple who lives peacefully in their house under the mountains. Their life is disrupted after a family moves into the house next door. The film garnered positive reviews in all the languages and became a commercial success.

1920: London

Released in May 2016, the film is a horror flick helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai. It is the third installment after 1920 and 1920: The Evil Returns. It features Sharman Joshi, Meera Chopra and Vishal Karwal in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a couple who are ripped apart by a girl’s family. The boy in order to seek revenge uses black magic in order to harm her marital life and her family.

Horror Story

Helmed by Ayush Raina, the dramatic horror film is penned by Vikram Bhatt. It stars Ravish Desai and Hasan Zaidi, while television actor Karan Kundrra made his Bollywood debut. Released in September 2013, it revolves around a night spent at a haunted hotel by seven youngsters.

Raaz

Released in 2002, the film is a supernatural horror flick which is helmed by Vikram Bhatt. It features Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a couple who moves to Ooty to save their failing marriage but their new home has more to offer than what they expected. Sequels to the film are Raaz: The Mystery Continues, released in 2012, Raaz 3 in 2012 and Raaz Reboot in September 2016.

