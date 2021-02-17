Varun Dhawan And Kriti To Join Rajkummar, Janhvi And Shraddha In Vijan's Horror Universe?

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor will soon cross paths with one another in Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe, reported Koimoi. After the grand reception of Stree, producer Dinesh Vijan has been making plans to create an elaborate horror universe. This horror universe has finally begun taking shape, with Jhanvi Kapoor starrer Roohi hitting the theatres soon.

Stree and Roohi will be having quite a few similarities, with Rajkummar Rao playing the lead and the films being set in a small town. Dinesh Vijan is a common link between the films as well. A source told Koimoi that Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are all set to join this universe as well.

Also read: Govinda Blesses Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal With Good Wishes; Here's His Response

Dinesh Vijan's films to create an elaborate horror universe

After Stree and Roohi, Bhediya and Munjhi will be taking the horror universe ahead. The source said that the writers were writing the script in such a manner that there will be common links between all the films and eventually the characters will be meeting each other. Later in one movie, all the characters will come together for a mega climax, the source said.

Also read: Varun Dhawan Practicing Animal Flow Workout Will Motivate All Fitness Enthusiasts; Watch

The report also revealed that Roohi will have a cliffhanger ending just like Stree, with a character from either Bhediya or Munjha appearing in the film. The source also revealed that the second part of Stree was being created. This is one horror universe that will 'scare the daylight' out of people, the source told Koimoi.

There will be some major links between the films but each will be a standalone film with the possibilities of further parts just like Stree. The elaborate horror universe being created by Dinesh Vijan has already started materialising with Bhediya going on the floors and Munjhi beginning shooting soon, the source revealed. The links between the films will be subtle and it will be up to the audiences to make the connections and join the dots.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha Try Cute One-liners On Each Other Ahead Of Valentine's Day

Dinesh Vijan’s universe will be the first of its kind in the genre of horror. Other universes include Rohit Shetty’s action-comedy universe including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Yashraj Films is also creating a spy-thriller universe according to the report.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez Excited For 'Roohi', Rajkummar Rao Responds To Actor's Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.