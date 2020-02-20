Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Adorable Pictures Will Surely Make Your Day

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the film, Dhadak where she shared the screen space with Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi Kapoor, who is also very active on social media, enjoys a massive fan following. The actor keeps sharing a glimpse of her life on her social media handles letting fans know about her whereabouts.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Instagram feeds have very adorable pictures of them together that are too cute to handle. Their pictures will surely give you major friendship goals. Check out some of their adorable pictures.

Dhadak completes one year:

This cute post was shared by Janhvi when Dhadak completed a year. The picture features Ishaan and Janhvi in the frame. Janhvi is seen sporting a pink kurta while Ishaan is seen wearing a maroon kurta and navy blue jacket. Ishaan is leaning on Janhvi with a cute face and can be smiling bright in this adorable pic. Check it out below.

From the sets of Dhadak:

Janhvi Kapoor posted a very pretty picture of herself and Ishaan Khatter sporting white ensembles during the shoot of a scene. The picture was a still from the movie's title track sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Gogavale. The picture is very graceful and it perfectly showcases the amazing chemistry shared between the duo.

This fun-filled picture was posted by Ishaan Khatter from the sets of their movie. The picture features Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter and he is seen keeping the coconut on the head of Janhvi Kapoor and they both are seen laughing out hard. This candid moment between the two has also received immense love and compliments from the fans.

