Janhvi Kapoor Walks All The Way Up To Tirupati Leaving Fans Impressed; See Pics

After starring in a Netflix series, Ghost Stories, actor Janhvi Kapoor is off on a religious tour to seek blessings from the Almighty in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Janhvi Kapoor shared some glimpses on her Instagram handle from her trip to the temple town. While Janhvi’s captions don't reveal much, the comments on her pictures suggest that she trekked all the way to the top of the Tirumala town in eastern ghats to make it to the shrine.

In the post, one can see Janhvi Kapoor being seated on a raised platform as she strikes a smile and looks happy. Janhvi sported a simple white salwar kameez paired with a yellow dupatta for the temple visit. Janhvi Kapoor simply shared rainbow and sunshine emoticons for her post. Check out her pic here.

Fans were very happy to see Janvhi go on this pilgrim visit as they went on to shower her with compliments. Some of her fans lauded her for walking all the way up to the shrine. Check out a few comments from fans on the post.

Apart from the post, Janhvi Kapoor also shared some Instagram stories from here trip. While in one of her stories, she shared a pic with her friend where they're seen relaxing on the couch, the other Instagram story had her show a glimpse of the entrance of the temple. The actor also shared beautiful scenery which was probably her view from the temple. Check out the stories here.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is set to feature in the upcoming biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Woman. Janhvi will play the titular role, portraying the first female pilot in the Indian Air Force. After Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi Kapoor will also feature in films like Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

Image courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

