Janhvi Kapoor's Lip Game Is Spot-on! Check Out THESE Pictures

Since her debut in 2018, Janhvi Kapoor has gathered a huge fan following not only for her acting but also for her sense of style. It will not be entirely wrong to say that the young actor has inherited her mother's grace and beauty. The Dhadak actor is pretty much active on social media and shares glamorous pictures from her shoots and vacations. Take a look at instances where Janhvi showed us how to sport any lipstick with élan.

Read Also: Kalki Koechlin Talks About Her Equation With Ex-husband Anurag Kashyap

How to sport lip shades like Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is very up to date when it comes to style and fashion. She is always seen flaunting her clothes and accessories with appropriate makeup. Like any other girl, she seems to be obsessed with lip shades. Her lip shades game is absolutely on point every time.

Read Also: Pankaj Tripathi Reveals How His Wife Supported Him During His Struggling Days

As one can see clearly, she is very particular with her lip shades and matches them perfectly with the outfit that she wears. Janhvi is not wearing any heavy or dark colour lip shades in her Instagram pictures but very subtle and light shades that compliment her attire beautifully. Janhvi Kapoor's photos are too adorable to miss. She is truly a fashion inspiration for many.

Read Also: When Amitabh Bachchan Met Real-life Auro On Sets Of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix film Ghost Stories. She is also a part of two upcoming projects namely Takht and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Takht stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor. The second movie is a biographical drama helmed by newcomer Sharan Sharma and is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Read Also: Vidya Balan To Play A Forest Officer In Her Next After 'Shakuntala Devi'? Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.