Kartik Aaryan's B'day Wish For Janhvi Kapoor Has An Important Message, 'CoronaStopKaroNa'

Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram and wished his Dostana 2 co-star Janhvi Kapoor. The Luka Chuppi actor had the quirkiest birthday wish for Janhvi. Kartik Aaryan’s birthday message for Jahnvi Kapoor was aligned to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Kartik Aaryan gives “safe” birthday wish to Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s fans cannot keep calm today since its Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday. Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday has called many Bollywood celebrities to pour in their wishes for the young starlet. The latest addition to this list of well-wishers is none other than Kartik Aaryan.

For those of you who are not aware of this, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are starring in Dharma Productions Dostana 2. The two have previously shared many updates from the Dostana 2 sets. So to celebrate his co-star’s birthday Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and wished the young starlet.

Kartik Aaryan posted a selfie with Janhvi Kapoor and added the funniest and most “safe” caption. Kartik wrote, “Aapke Birthday ke shubh din par #WashYourHands start karte hain J ji @janhvikapoor #CoronaStopKaroNa”. This caption written by Kartik Aaryan aligns well with the current outbreak of Coronoavirus globally. Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday post by Kartik Aaryan here.

Back in November 2019, Kartik Aaryan had also posted a picture from the sets of Dostana 2. In the picture, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor posed alongside their crew. In the post, Kartik Aaryan revealed that the Dostana 2 has wrapped their Punjab schedule. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s post here.

