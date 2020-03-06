Janhvi Kapoor Singing 'Bholi Si Surat' Proves She Is A Bollywood Soul, WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday on March 6, 2020. The actor made her debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak and then impressed fans again with her acting skills in Netflix's Ghost Stories. Social media right now is pouring with various wishes for the actor who have sent heartfelt messages for the star.

But one of the best wishes for the actor came from her latest film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's director Sharan Sharma. The director took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of Janhvi Kapoor goofing around at the airport in his Instagram stories in order to wish the actor. The video was since then shared by many of her fans on Instagram. Check out Janhvi Kapoor's fun video.

Janvhi Kapoor's fun video from the airport

Janhvi Kapoor can be seen in a joyous and cheerful mood in the show as she broke into a spontaneous performance at the airport. She hummed the song Bholi Si Surat from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai and showcased her goofy side to her fans. besides this, a video of Janhvi Kapoor cutting the cake on her birthday has also surfaced on the internet. Check it out.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be soon in a film titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is all set to release in April 2020 and will also feature actor Pankaj Tripathi along with April 2020. Besides this, the actor is also working alongside actor Rajkummar Rao in a film titled Roohi Afzana.

