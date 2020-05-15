Last Updated:

Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi Shoves Her Off When She Asks A Question; Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor annoys her baby sister, Khushi Kapoor by asking if she is spreading positivity. Read on to know how does the latter react.

Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a story featuring her baby sister Khushi Kapoor. The former asked her if she is sending out some positivity during the lockdown. To this, Khushi replied by asking her to leave her alone and stop talking to her. 

Janhvi Kapoor's hilarious Instagram story 

Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are giving major sibling goals these days. During the lockdown, they have been teaming up to click sun-kissed selfies and hilarious videos rambling about the quarantine. The duo is also spending a gala time with father Boney Kapoor.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor shared an Instagram story featuring her sister’s mood. The latter shut her face beneath the hood. When her elder sister asked if she was sending positivity, she annoyingly shoved her away and asked her to not talk to her. Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's video. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nowadays, Janhvi Kapoor has been sharing videos and photos revealing her schedule amid the lockdown. She is also posting throwback photos of herself with her mother. Take a look at some of them. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Janhvi Kapoor’s professional front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will play the titular role in biopic Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She is also a part of Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. It will release on May 5, 2020. Moreover, she will star in Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. 

