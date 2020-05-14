Sans Makeup, Janhvi Kapoor Is A Pretty Portrait Of Perfection In THESE Sun-kissed Pictures

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actors have been encouraging their fans to stay at home during this crisis and make the most of the quarantine period. Bollywood actors have taken it upon themselves to keep their fans entertained. Recently, actor Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a series of sunkissed pictures on her social media account.

On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share a series of sun-kissed pictures. The Dhadak actor opted for no-makeup look and with her hair let loose, she looks simply breathtaking.

Here is a look at the pictures that Janhvi Kapoor shared

Recently, the Dhadak actor posted a video on her Instagram story where she shared her thoughts about the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. Janhvi Kapoor included all the adorable moments with her family in this video. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the video as "Quarantine Tapes Click to watch me ramble about the lockdown with cute videos 😬 Also shoutout to @pearlmalik22 for this you’re a cool 1". In the video, she talked about Who is Janhvi Kapoor and went on the say that she has a little bit of her mom in her, her dad in her and her sister in her. Janhavi Kapoor even said that the lockdown has given her an opportunity to spend more time with her family and has also made her more confident. Here is a look at the full video that Janhvi Kapoor shared.

On the work front, Janhvi has a number of projects coming up. Janhvi will be seen in biographical film Gunjan Saxen: The Kargil Girl portraying the character of Gunjan Sharma who was the first female Indian Air Force pilot and first Indian woman airforce pilot in combat along with Srividya Rajan. The film will be directed by debut director Sharan Sharma under the banner of Dharma Productions. Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afza and Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2.

