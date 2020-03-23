Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her Feelings When She Is On Set

Janhvi Kapoor has taken over social media with her stunning posts and is all set to dominate the Hindi film industry as well. The actress who came out with her film Dhadak already has a long list of movies planned for this year. Currently, Janhvi Kapoor has been updating her fans on social media of her daily quarantine goals, self-care and more. Kapoor also spoke of how she is the happiest when she is on set. Listed below are more details on Janhvi Kapoor from a recent interview.

READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s Hilarious #tbt Reveals How Sridevi Had A 'boy’s Night' With Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor says she is the happiest when she is on set

READ: Katrina Kaif To Janhvi Kapoor - How Actors Are Spending Time Self-quarantining

In a recent interview with an international entertainment portal, Janhvi Kapoor spoke of how she had always dreamt of being on the set and in front of the camera. She added by saying that is where she feels most alive and active. She spoke of how she feels the happiest while on the set working with her directors and co-stars. Kapoor mentions how anything can happen on the set. She also added while working on a scene when one finds a moment of honesty, it is the most exciting feeling and that nothing in the world can match that feeling for her.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan To Janhvi Kapoor - Leading Ladies Who Absolutely Rock The Gym Look

Kapoor also went on to speak about her sleep patterns while on and off set. She mentions how she has had days with just an hour or two hours of sleep and days when she has felt super energetic. She also spoke about times when she has slept for 10 hours and more and felt dull and low. Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. After that Kapoor will be seen in films like Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, and Takht.

READ: Teen Janhvi Kapoor Walks Arm-in-arm With Dad At A Fashion Show In This Flashback; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.