When Janhvi Kapoor Gave A Glimpse Of Her Childhood With Throwback Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her upcoming movie, Gunjan Saxena. She was last seen in Netflix's horror show Ghost Stories. Even though the show didn't manage to live up to its hype, she did manage to garner appreciation from the audiences for her performance in the web-series. Janhvi Kapoor is also quite active on Instagram and often shares throwback pictures of her childhood. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's childhood pictures on Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor's childhood pictures

Janhvi Kapoor took to social media and wished her close friend Tanisha Santoshi on her birthday. Janhvi shared a series of photos featuring Khushi Kapoor and Tanisha. The series included a sequence of the trio's childhood and recent pictures. Janhvi wrote, "Promise to keep scaring u forever. #HBD love u too much."

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her with Sridevi. In the picture, young Janhvi was seen dressed in golden coloured ethnic wear and was sitting on Sridevi’s lap. In the caption, Janhvi Kapoor urged her fans to cherish their mothers and give them all the happiness of the world. “Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world,” she wrote.

Janhvi Kapoor shared an adorable throwback video on Khushi Kapoor's birthday. In the video, young Janhvi and Khushi are seen dancing together. The Dhadak actor captioned the video saying, "Just an example of how most of my childhood consisted of being bullied by you.... I still love u though, more than you’ll ever be able to imagine. #hbd."

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of her with mother Sridevi and father Boney Kapoor. The throwback picture had Sridevi holding kid Janhvi in the frame. Take a look at the throwback picture.

Image Credits - Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

