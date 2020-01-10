The Debate
'Jamtara' Reviews: Twitteratis Give Enthusiastic Response To The Show

Television News

'Jamtara - Sab Ka Number Ayega' is a 2020 Netflix original. It has impressed critics and viewers. Read on to know about Twiettarati's Jamtara review.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
jamtara

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega is a Netflix original directed by Soumendra Padhi. The web series revolves around the Jharkhand cybercrimes. Jamtara narrates the story of two cousins, Sunny and Rocky, two young and ambitious masterminds, who thrive on phishing scams.

As things proceed, the two begin to run one of the biggest phishing scams of Jharkhand, and gradually tie-up with big goons to expand their illegal enterprises. Netflix has released ten episodes of the show in 2020, and fans are loving the show.

The show stars Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Aksha Pardhasany in the lead roles. The series has been called as ‘ominous, gritty, and dark’ by critics, and it falls under the genre of a crime drama thriller.

Read on to know more about the Twitterati’s reaction to the show:

Twitteratis reacting to Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega

