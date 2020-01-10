'Jamtara' Reviews: Twitteratis Give Enthusiastic Response To The Show

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega is a Netflix original directed by Soumendra Padhi. The web series revolves around the Jharkhand cybercrimes. Jamtara narrates the story of two cousins, Sunny and Rocky, two young and ambitious masterminds, who thrive on phishing scams.

As things proceed, the two begin to run one of the biggest phishing scams of Jharkhand, and gradually tie-up with big goons to expand their illegal enterprises. Netflix has released ten episodes of the show in 2020, and fans are loving the show.

The show stars Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Aksha Pardhasany in the lead roles. The series has been called as ‘ominous, gritty, and dark’ by critics, and it falls under the genre of a crime drama thriller.

Read on to know more about the Twitterati’s reaction to the show:

Twitteratis reacting to Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega

Watch Jamtara Reviews & Ratings: Show Dirty & Truth Story of Cyber Crime, Thrilling & Well Written#Jamtara https://t.co/yaQEnVH3cf — Dekh News (@DekhNews) January 10, 2020

What happens when you provide the uneducated youth of our country with unlimited data?



Review, #Jamtara, out on Netflix India today: https://t.co/WQAopc4wv3 pic.twitter.com/Q6ptg81LX2 — Rohan (@RohanNaahar) January 10, 2020

This series is an eye-opener that shows how smaller crimes in the country are not addressed until they become big.#Jamtara — ⓢⓡⓥ (@IamSRKSRV) January 10, 2020

respected, Irfan Ansari sir I here your way of working and the development of #jamtara.you always stands with right.i inspired by you and I want to meet you once.

Your well wisher

@IrfanAnsariMLA — Gulshan Raj Singh (@Gulshan91410997) January 9, 2020

To the director, writers and the entire team of #Jamtara on @NetflixIndia ; my hat is off to you!! What an authentic, textured, gripping show you've made. And team Netflix, this is how you catch lightening in a bottle!! — Shantanu Srivastava (@iShantanuS) January 9, 2020

#jamtara is one of the best Indian made shows ever. The nation is progressing in every aspect, and specially the film and television industry. It is truly dark and gritty, and I have binged watched the show several times. — Jeet Anandani (JA) (@jeea_jeet) January 10, 2020

#jamtara issss out and on NetFlix, and we are loving it. It was a great watch, hatts off to netflix for giving a platform to the worthy filmmakers. Great year ahead!! @netflix please make more shows like suchhhhh. Lots of love. — A DECENT GUY (@hrishi42294157) January 10, 2020

