Varun Dhawan Has A Cute 'Muqabla' With Little Girl During 'Street Dancer 3D' Promotions

Varun Dhawan is all set for the release of his upcoming 2020 dance film directed by Remo D’Souza, which is titled Street Dancer 3D. Varun is busy with promoting his film as much as he can, with his co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

Fans of the actors are loving the trailer and are all geared up for the release of the film. Three songs from the film have been released and they include Muqabla, Garmi, and Illegal Weapon 2.0. Recently, Varun Dhawan was seen in Indore with Nora, promoting the film, and fans got to see this cute moment.

Varun Dhawan dances with a little girl

A video of Varun Dhawan has gone viral, which features him dancing at the beats of Muqabla, the newest song from his upcoming film. The video has been shared by Varun, in the story section of his official Instagram handle. It has also been shared by Viral Bhayani, who is B-Town’s favourite social media influencer.

In the video, Varun dances with his whole team, and a little girl, and the video is winning hearts all over the internet. Fans are drooling over it, as the little girl’s performance in the video is considered close to that of the professional dancers itself, including Varun. Here is the post shared by Viral Bhayani, on his official social media handle.

Street Dancer 3D was initially scheduled for release on November 8, 2019 but was pushed ahead. It features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles.

The film's music was composed by Sachin–Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi and Badshah while lyrics were written by Kumaar, Priya Saraiya, Guru Randhawa, and others. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza. The film is set to release on January 24, 2020, in the Indian theatres.

