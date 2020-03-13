Janhvi Kapoor And Karishma Tanna's Photos In Stunning Red Sarees; Check It Out

Actress Janhvi Kapoor started her career in Bollywood with the film, Dhadak. The actor now already has three major movies lined up for this year. She is big on acting but the charming actor is also known for her style and fashion. Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna is another actor whose style quotient only goes higher and higher with every passing day. Listed below are pictures of Karishma Tanna and Janhvi Kapoor donning gorgeous red sarees.

READ:Karishma Tanna And Shakti Mohan Showcase Their Love For Cartoons With These Looks

Karishma Tanna and Janhvi Kapoor in bright and bold red sarees

READ:Karishma Tanna, Urvashi Rautela's Stunning Photos Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues

READ:Ira Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Rock Classic Red Gowns In Completely Unique Ways; See Pictures

Actor Karishma Tanna looked gorgeous in an all-red bold saree. She upscaled her look by opting for a strapless blouse. Tanna's glittering red saree stole the show on the internet. The Sanju actor has sent her fans in a frenzy in the past with her quirky avatars and this one was no less.

She has conquered not only the television world with her hit TV shows but Bollywood too. Karishma Tanna was last seen in the film Sanju against the popular actor, Ranbir Kapoor. Her fans can't wait to see her in more Bollywood films.

READ:Karishma Tanna And Janhvi Kapoor Show How To Style A Plain White Saree; See Pics

READ:Janhvi Kapoor Inspired White Casual Looks That Are A Must-have In Your Wardrobe; See Here

Actor Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in the above red saree and opted for a sleeveless blouse. The embellished saree enhanced her looks and flawless skin. The Dhadak actor chose to keep the look simple with no accessories and a simple hairstyle.

She kept her hair open with her statement loose curls and a nude makeup look. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix film, Ghost Stories which was the second installment of the popular film, Lust Stories. Now, she will next be seen in some major Bollywood movies like Takht, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana.

READ:Karishma Tanna's Best Traditional Looks That Would Make For Gorgeous Bridal Outfits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.