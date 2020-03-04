Janhvi Kapoor Was Stopped At Airport Because Of THIS Reason, Watch Video

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was pictured at the airport. She was seen dressed in traditional attire. According to media reports, she was heading to Chennai for attending the prayer meet of her mother, Sridevi. She was seen wearing a green kurta that she paired with a pink pyjama. She completed her look with a blue dupatta. She was also seen carrying a striped monochrome shoulder bag with her.

A video is making the rounds on the internet where she was stopped at the entrance of the airport. She was asked for her id before entering the airport gate. The actor had forgotten her id and had to show her id on her phone. She was allowed to go inside after her id was checked on her phone. She looked a little bit worried while all this happened but she still managed to smile for the paparazzi before heading off.

Janhvi Kapoor has been making the headlines long before she made her entry in Bollywood. She is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She made her debut in the film industry in 2018 with Dhadak. She was seen with Ishan Khatter in the movie. Despite having just one film under her name, she is very popular on social media. Her airport looks, gym outfits and public appearances are always praised by her fans and the paparazzi.

Recently, she opened up about her mother Sridevi as an actor and talked about how she was never considered as a typical heroine while she spoke about female protagonists in films. On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is very busy with her upcoming projects. She will be seen in films like Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, Gunjan Saxena biopic, Takht, and Mr Lele.

