Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals What She Wants To Steal From Priyanka Chopra, Deepika, & Alia

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been grabbing the headlines from the past few months as she is back with season 2 of her radio show, What Women Want. There are many revelations made by the guests on the couch of Kareena Kapoor Khan's show. But this time the host, Kareena Kapoor Khan has answered a few questions and revealed what she would like to steal from Bollywood divas Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

What does Kareena Kapoor Khan want from Bollywood peers?

Reportedly, during a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about what she would like to steal from her industry peers like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt. Answering the question, the Good Neewz actor revealed that she would like to steal her Aitraaz co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas' voice as she adores it. Moving further, giving a mention to her Udta Punjab co-star she said that Alia Bhatt is a bundle of talent, so, she would like to bag a little from it. Praising Deepika Padukone's smile, she chose to steal it from her.

Meanwhile, talking about her other fellow peers, the Veere Di Wedding actor said that Salman Khan's fans are in her list to steal if she can, ever. On the other side, Kareena revealed that if she says what she wants from Akshay Kumar he would probably kill her. In further conversation, she mentioned about Saif Ali Khan's smartness and articulate qualities that she wants. At the end of the conversation, the 39-year-old actor expressed that she would like to steal the camera from the media.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen playing a special character in Irrfan Khan's latest release Angrezi Medium. Apart from that Kareena will soon share the screen space with Aamir Khan in the upcoming flick Laal Singh Chaddha. She will also feature in Karan Johar's upcoming multi-starrer period-drama Takht.

