Jassi Gill Opens Up About His Journey From Being A Singer To His Role In 'Panga'

Jassi Gill is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. He plays the role of her husband in the upcoming sports drama flick. Gill has been a prominent name in the Punjabi music industry.

Jassi Gill’s journey to Panga

In a recent interview with a leading tabloid, upcoming Bollywood debutant Jassi Gill recalled his journey until now. He said that he used to previously watch numerous reality television shows and imagine what it would be like to be famous. The singer also said that in college he went for music because that meant less studies.

Jassi Gill also said that he then went on to bag many youth festivals doing what he loved. He recalled how during one of his visits to Australia to meet his sister, he kept asking his brother-in-law to get him a job. Gill then worked at a car wash and saved all the money that he earned. On returning, he cut an album for himself and the rest is history.

The singer later shifted his focus to videos to convey the messages in his songs even more clearly. Jassi Gill said that he learnt how to face the camera through the same. He further added that throughout the years, he has kept on learning from his co-stars to make up for his lack of experiences.

While talking about his future projects, Jassi said that even though he has another Bollywood project in the making, he will be focusing majorly on music. He also said that he will keep doing Punjabi films, whenever fits in his schedule.

The singer also hopes that Punjabi films will turn out to be as popular as Punjabi music. The trailer of Panga was loved by the audience. The film traces the story of a forgotten kabaddi player who tries to make a comeback. Panga is all set to release on January 24, 2020.

