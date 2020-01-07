Kangana Ranaut & Jassie's Crackling Chemistry Is On Display In The Latest Still From Panga

The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga managed to enthral the audiences when they released the trailer of their film. The movie, directed by Bareilly Ki Barfi fame Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, narrates the tale of a mother, who pursues her childhood dream of becoming a national-level kabaddi player.

Now, days after the trailer, a new still from Panga was recently shared by the lead actor, Jassie Gill, on his Instagram. The picture posted on Monday, that is January 6, 2020, has Jassie Gill and Kangana Ranaut holding hands and blushing. Jassie captioned the image saying, "You will fall in love with this couple after watching Panga, Jaya & Prashant. Releasing on 24th Jan 2020." [sic]

Meanwhile, Panga also stars Neena Gupta, in the role of Kangana Ranaut's mother, and Richa Chaddha, as Kangana's friend. If the reports are to be believed, the story of Panga is inspired by the real-life story of director- Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It has also been reported that Kangana Ranaut went through extensive training, where she learned Kabbadi and improved her agility, to suit the role of an athlete.

The Kangana Ranaut starrer is slated to hit the marquee on January 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is undergoing extensive dancing tutorials to learn Bharatnatyam, for A.L. Vijay's Thalaivi. The movie, starring Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami in the lead, is based on the life of Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister J Jayalalitha. According to reports, the movie is slated to release in 2020.

Beyond the fake glamour of showbiz this is what an artist workshop looks like, blood or sweat on battle field, various languages and accents or hours of practice to perfect one step... there is one truth to acting dissolution and SKILL 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gnVBaUAaFl — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 26, 2019

Besides, Thalaivi, Kangana also has Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad. The movie, starring Kangana Ranaut, Mimoh Chakravarthy, and Manoj Tiwari in pivotal roles, is touted to be a high-octane action thriller. According to reports, the upcoming movie is slated to hit the theatre soon.

