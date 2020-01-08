Bigg Boss 13: 'Panga' Actor Jassie Gill Shares Why Shehnaaz Gill Broke Down On Seeing Him

Bigg Boss 13 house has welcomed many Bollywood celebrities to promote their film. After Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill appeared on the show recently to promote Panga. The episode saw Sidharth Shukla and Kangana Ranaut dancing on a romantic song. Followed by that, fans saw Shehnaaz Gill breaking down while Jassie Gill sang a song for her.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Jassie Gill opened what he thinks about Shehnaaz getting emotional. When he was asked about why he thinks that Shehnaaz got emotional, Jassie replied saying that he hasn’t worked professionally with her yet. However, he said that Shehnaaz is a bubbly person even outside the house. So when he greeted her, she felt that someone from her home has come to meet her and hence she got so emotional.

When he was asked who he is rooting for, Jassie Gill says he is definitely rooting for Shehnaaz. Not only because she hails from Punjab but also because he thinks that she is the only one who brings positivity in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Jassie added that she has definitely fought with many people in the house but she has also tried to mend things. He thinks she is the only person who has made friends with everyone in the house.

The singer also mentioned that he wanted to tell her how well she is performing in the house. However, he couldn’t tell her that because of the situation.

He mentioned that before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house, he planned to tell her how audiences like her a lot. However, he couldn’t understand what happened at that moment and missed on to tell her about it. Stay tuned for further updates about the Bigg Boss 13 house.

