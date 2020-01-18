Kangana Ranaut's New 'Panga' Promo Tackles Worldly Stereotypes About Women

From the looks of it, Kangana Ranaut is back with another honest and brilliantly crafted film, Panga. In a three-minute trailer of the movie that was launched recently, the actor tries to tackle worldly stereotypes regarding women in sports and puts her heart and soul into making a comeback in the Indian Kabbadi League at the age of 32.

Through stances, the viewer can see that as the story progresses, Kangana's mother-in-law (Neena Gupta), is not supportive but the actor' reel-life husband can be seen standing behind her as her rock, shuttling between work and home while he assists his wife in giving her dream a second chance.

Just after the trailer was launched, it received lots of love and appreciation from the audiences and they are eagerly waiting for the release of the brilliant sports-drama.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut's official Instagram handle posted a new promo from the movie. The promo features the child actor Yogya Bhasin who will be portraying the role of Kangana's on-screen son. He is seen talking to his mother about keto diet and asks her to strictly follow the same. The promo features how a small, young boy takes up the responsibility of his mother's diet regime and helps her get more fit and healthy.

Check out the promo here:

The promo showcases a sweet bond shared between a mother and her son and how he helps his mother with achieving her goal. Apart from that, the movie Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is being produced by Fox Star Studios. Kangana Ranaut plays the role of an ex-kabaddi player in the film, who is returning to the game after a long hiatus.

The movie will focus on her struggles as she tries to balance her love for Kabaddi with her obligations to her husband and son. Alongside Kangana Ranaut, the movie will also star Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta in prominent supporting roles. Jassi Gill will play the role of Kangana's husband in the movie. The movie is set to release on January 24, 2020.

Check out the trailer here:

Image Courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

