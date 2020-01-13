The Debate
Panga Actor Jassie Gill Reveals Why His Wife Doesn't Accompany Him To Events

Bollywood News

Recently, Jassie Gill spoke about his real-life wife and daughter and shared that they live in Canada. Read on to know more about the singer's interview

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
panga

Jassie Gill, who is famous for his songs like Allah Ve and Surma Kala, is all set to complete his another big dream, as the singer will be seen opposite Kangana Ranaut in the much-awaited sports drama Panga. Recently, Jassie, who has been roped in to voice a melodious number in the film, spoke about missing his wife and daughter. Here are the details.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Wishes Fans On 'World Hindi Day', Asks Them To Take 'Angrezi Se Panga'

Jassie Gill speaks about his real-life wife

In an interview with a leading daily, Jassie Gill revealed that he always wanted to be a singer and participated in many youth festivals at an early age. The singer-turned-actor, who portrays the character of Kangana Ranaut's husband in the film, revealed that his real-life wife and daughter are settled in Canada and Gill often pays them a visit. Gill confessed that even if his wife and daughter were here, he wouldn't be able to spend quality time with them due to his work commitment. Adding on the same, Jassie Gill revealed that Jassie's daughter recognises his work on television and appreciates her father. Speaking about his wife, Jassie Gill revealed that he is a hands-on husband and also contributes to household chores.

Adding on, he further added that he wants to keep his personal life private and that he now can't go out whenever he wants. He also shared that he doesn't want his wife's life to be restricted as his and hence, she won't accompany him to any event or show. Jassie Gill, who enjoys a huge following on social media, often posts pictures and videos with his daughter. Take a look at the pictures.

Also Read |  Bigg Boss 13: 'Panga' Actor Jassie Gill Shares Why Shehnaaz Gill Broke Down On Seeing Him

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jassie Gill (@jassie.gill) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jassie Gill (@jassie.gill) on

All About Panga:

Starring Jassie Gill and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles, Panga chronicles the story of a national level Kabbadi player from India and follows her triumphs, struggle and overcoming of stereotypes. Helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga's trailer was titled as the most-watched trailer of 2019. Take a look at the trailer of the film.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her 'Panga' Family In A BTS Video, Watch

Fans react:

Also Read | Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Lauds Kangana Ranaut For Her 'Panga' Kabbadi Prep

(Promo Image: Jassie Gill Instagram)

 

 

