Kangana Ranaut Wishes Fans On 'World Hindi Day', Asks Them To Take 'Angrezi Se Panga'

On the occasion of World Hindi Day, Bollywood actor, Kangana Ranaut, wished all her fans and urged them to use the National language, more often than normal. The social media post shared on Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter page is receiving love and appreciation from the fans.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's post, wishing on World Hindi Day.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Said THIS About Marriage While Promoting Upcoming Film 'Panga'

Check out the post:

In the one minute eight-second video, Kangana threw light on how the film industry mocked her for not speaking fluent English. The actor further said that people till date feel shy speaking in Hindi. In the video, she endorsed the importance of the National language and urged netizens to embrace Hindi.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Says 'Chhapaak' Trailer Reminded Her Of Rangoli's Incident

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, Panga. The movie, starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in the lead, narrates the tale of a mother, who embarks a journey of reliving her childhood dream. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial, Panga, is reportedly inspired by the real-life of the director.

The upcoming sports drama, also feature veteran actor Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in a pivotal role. Panga featuring Kangana is slated to hit the marquee on January 24, 2020.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Panga' Gives Break To Indian Idol 11 Singer Sunny Hindustani

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Makes A Bold Statement, Says 'I Am Never Intimidated By Powerful People'

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is currently undergoing extensive dancing tutorials to learn Bharatnatyam, for A.L. Vijay's Thalaivi. The movie, starring Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami in the lead, is based on the life of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. According to reports, the movie is slated to release in 2020.

Besides Thalaivi, Kangana also has Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad. The movie, starring Kangana Ranaut, Mimoh Chakravarthy, and Manoj Tiwari in pivotal roles, is touted to be a high-octane action thriller. The upcoming movie is slated to hit the theatres soon.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.