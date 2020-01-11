Kangana Ranaut Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her 'Panga' Family In A BTS Video, Watch

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her upcoming sports drama film which is slated for theatrical release on January 24 and like always, the Queen of Bollywood is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the film receives maximum acclaim from the audience. An engaging BTS video has been shared by the actors and makers of Panga through their social media handles and it has the netizens' undivided attention. The minute-long video features Kangana Ranaut expressing a range of emotions as and when directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who goes on to proudly claim that Ranaut is an amazing actor.

Have a look at the video:

Read | Kangana Ranaut wishes fans on 'World Hindi Day', asks them to take 'Angrezi se Panga'

The fun-filled and candid video portrays the cast of the film giving their best shot while making the film and also having a good time laughing and goofing around the sets of the film. The essence of the familial bond among the actors is very much obvious even in the BTS video which has Shankar Mahadevan's melodious voice in the tunes of a catchy song titled Jugnu in the background. The video has surely increased the anticipation for the film among the fans.

Read | 'Kangana Ranaut a model student', says impressed 'Panga' kabaddi coach Gauri Wadekar

About the film

Panga is reportedly a story about picking a fight and challenging the society, as revealed by Ashwiny Iyer who added that Kangana's character in the film breaks the stereotypes of the typical mother and wife in the film. Panga is also about the importance of having a supportive and encouraging family when a woman decides to pursue her passion apart from her personal life. The promotions for the film are on full swing as the film is slated for a worldwide release on January 24, 2020. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the films stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta.

Read | Kangana showcases her boss lady look as she prepares for 'Panga' promotions

Also read | Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill dance to the title track of 'Panga' in Pune

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.