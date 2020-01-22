'Panga' Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Films To Watch Ahead Of Her New Release

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all set to amaze her fans yet again with her upcoming release Panga. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, and Richa Chadda.

The film revolves around the life of a National level Kabbadi player from India. It follows her journey through her triumphs, struggles, and how she overcomes stereotypes while also reflecting on how important it is to have love and family's support in order to be successful.

It is set to hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020. Ahead of the Panga release, here are a few other films of the director that are worth watching.

Nil Battey Sannata

Nil Battey Sannata revolves around Apeksha, a class 10 student, who dislikes studying as she feels that her mother Chanda cannot support her financially. In order to come up with a solution, Chanda joins her daughter's school to encourage her to keep studying.

This Tiwari directorial was released in the year 2016 and starred Swara Bhaskar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Pankaj Tripathi, and Riya Shukla. This film also marked the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's debut in the Bollywood industry.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Misbehaved With Jassie Gill During 'Panga' Shoot? Here's What Gill Says

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkumar Rao, Bareilly Ki Barfi was released in 2017. The film revolves around Bitti, whose life takes a turn when she comes across a book. After reading the book, Bitti is adamant about meeting the author.

Her quest leads her to a publisher Chirag who misleads her to believe that the writer is someone else. The film is a sweet romantic comedy and is sure to melt your hearts.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Walks Hand-in-hand With Ashwini Iyer Tiwari In 'Panga' BTS Pic

Amma Kanakku

Amma Kanakku is a Tamil language drama directed by Tiwari. The film revolves around Shanti, who works in various households to try and give her daughter Abhinaya a good life.

However, Abhinaya remains lazy about her studies and in order to motivate her Shanti joins her school. The film stars Amala Paul, Revathi, Dhanush, and Samuthirakani.

ALSO READ | Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Dismisses Rumours Of Conflicts With Kangana Ranaut On 'Panga' Sets

ALSO READ | 'Panga' Director Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer Reveals How She Cast The Actors For Her Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.