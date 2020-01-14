Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga's Second Song 'Dil Ne Kaha' Out Now

After giving power-packed performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Judgemental Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut is all set to release her upcoming film titled Panga, a sports-drama that depicts the life of a kabaddi player.

The makers of the film released the trailer of the film on December 23, 2019, and within a month, the trailer has more than a whopping 49 million views on YouTube. After receiving a great response on the trailer, the makers have shared the music video of a song titled Dil Ne Kaha from the film today.

Dil Ne Kaha song out now

After releasing the first track Panga named after the title of the movie, the makers released the second song from the movie titled of Dil Ne Kaha on Tuesday on YouTube as well as on other music streaming platforms too, today, i.e. on January 14, 2020.

It is a romantic song sung by the sensational Punjabi singer Jassie Gill and Asees Kaur while it is composed by the iconic trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The lyrics of the song have been written by Javed Akhtar and is released on Saregama Music's YouTube channel. The lead couple - Kangana Ranaut and Jessie Gill, are seen romancing each other in the music video.

Talking about the movie, Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios. The sports drama stars Kangana Ranaut and Jessie Gill as the lead pair, while alongside them, it also stars Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin in the key roles. The shooting of the film went on floors in November 2018 is all set to hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020.

