Richa Chadha Reveals Real Reason Behind Signing The Film 'Panga'

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is one of those Bollywood divas who is known to be vocal about her opinions. The bold actor loves to live her life on her own terms. Richa Chadha, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, opened up why she chose to act in Panga.

Richa Chadha has been previously seen essaying powerful onscreen roles on the silver screen. She will be soon alongside Kangana Ranaut and Jassi Gill in the sports-drama Panga. In the interview, she revealed the urge to learn a new sport that motivated her to sign up for Panga.

Richa Chadha said that she just wanted to learn Kabbadi. She further added she always wants to learn something new with each film she agrees to work on. Richa Chadha mentioned that she learnt a new sport with Panga. She likes the director’s previous movies so she thought this would be fun for her. Hence, that was her primary greed to be a part of Panga.

ALSO READ| 'O Womaniya' To 'Paani Paani': Songs Featuring Richa Chadha That Will Get You Grooving

Panga Cast

Kangana Ranaut as Jaya Nigam

Jassi Gill as Prashant Shrivastava

Richa Chaddha as Meenu

Neena Gupta as Jaya’s mother

Yagya Bhasin as Aditya Nigam

About the film Panga:

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is produced under the banner of Fox Star Studious. The plot of the film is inspired by the life of a national level kabaddi player from India. Panga follows the struggle, triumph and the journey of overcoming stereotypes of the national player. The film also portrays how important the love and support of family is needed to for one to be successful. Panga is slated to release theatrically on January 24, 2020.

ALSO READ| Richa Chadha Claims Twitter 'doing An Anurag Kashyap' On Her Followers, But Has Options

Watch Panga’s Trailer here:

ALSO READ| New 'Panga' Poster Features Kangana Ranaut And Richa Chadha As Jaya And Meenu, See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.