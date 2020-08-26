Jatin Rajguru's Death: Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh And Other Celebs Mourn His Demise

Former secretary to several Bollywood stars including Bipasha Basu and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jatin Rajguru passed away on August 26. He was battling cancer. He was in his early sixties and is survived by his his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grand-daughter. Several Bollywood celebs were shocked by Jatin’s death and have expressed their grief. Actors like Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Gupta, and Riteish Deshmukh have taken to social media to mourn Jatin Rajguru's death.

Celebs react to Jatin Rajguru’s death

From sharing grief notes to posting photos, Bollywood celebs have been mourning the demise of Jatin Rajguru. Race actor Bipasha Basu posted an elaborate note about him along with a picture of him on her wedding day. In the photograph shared by the actor, both Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover are seen dressed in their bridegroom attires as Jatin is seen posing with them.

Feeling emotional on his death, the actor wrote that he was her first manager who in no-time became her family. She wrote, “Jatin Ji was my first manager right at the beginning of my journey as an actor. Very soon, he became my family. He was such a source of strength to me always. We had different ways of looking at things, but still, we always worked as a solid team together. Today I feel sometimes we all take life for granted. We think it’s for forever.” (sic)

RIP #jatinrajguru 🙏

Jatin ji was my first manager right in the beginning of my journey as an actor. Very soon he became my family. He was such a source of strength to me always. We had different ways of looking at… https://t.co/q4nlKCTpRy — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) August 26, 2020

Bipasha further added that she had remembered him and even spoke about him in all her interviews. Ending her note, the actor wrote, “Wish I stayed more connected instead of the rare messages to each other only on occasions. Fondly remembering this gem of a person in my life... Jatin Ji, you will always be remembered fondly. Thank you. RIP May god give strength to the family.” (sic).

Apart from this, Dhadkan actor Suniel Shetty also posted a photograph of the Rajguru and wrote, “RIP Jatin Garu .... will miss u !!!”

RIP Jatin Garu .... will miss u !!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/n9mqKMEqfJ — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 26, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh expressed his grief on the loss of Jatin Rajguru and remembered him. His tweet read as, “RIP Jatin Ji ... always met with extreme kindness, respect and a big smile on his face. My deepest condolences to his family and son Ruchit, a talented photographer.”

RIP Jatin ji ... always met with extreme kindness, respect and a big smile on his face. My deepest condolences to his family and son Ruchit, a talented photographer. https://t.co/WXdjc1eH0I — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 26, 2020

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter and shared how his fondest memories about Jatin Rajguru were while working on his film Aatish in the year 1994. He wrote, “Have the fondest memories of Jatin. Known him since my Aatish days. Always smiling and always helpful. May God rest his soul in peace. My deepest condolences to his family and his talented son @ruchitrajguru” (sic).

Have the fondest memories of Jatin. Known him since my Aatish days. Always smiling and always helpful.

May God rest his soul in peace.

My deepest condolences to his family and his talented son @ruchitrajguru https://t.co/MtOpIbTGKK — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) August 26, 2020

