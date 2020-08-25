Here's How Mugdha Godse And Rahul Dev Celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi; Read Here

On August 25, 2020, Mugdha Godse took to her Instagram to share a few images of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with beau Rahul Dev. Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse, who recently celebrated their seven years of relationship last month, were looking gorgeous in traditional attires for the festive season. Sharing the photos, Mugdha wrote, “Seeking lord’s blessings... Festive mode... Modak time... Morya Morya.” (sic) Have a look at Mugdha Godse’s adorable post here.

Fans’ reactions to Mugdha’s Instagram post

In the images, Mugdha Godse was seen wearing in a Benarasi saree which she paired with traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Rahul Dev styled his kurta look with an adorable shawl. A lot of fans commented on the post. One of the users wrote that the duo looks cute together.

Meanwhile, others sent lots of love for the adorable couple with heart emojis. Apart from fans, actors like Rahul Dev and Rajniesh Duggall also wished the couple Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Have a look at the comments below.

ALSO READ: Nishikant Kamath Passes Away: Nimrat Kaur, Randeep Hooda Mourn His Demise

Apart from this, on their seventh anniversary, Mugdha dedicated an adorable post to boyfriend Rahul Dev. She shared a stunning photo of themselves and wrote, “7 years it is. Happy anniversary, Rahul Dev”. In the same post, Mugdha also revealed that she met Rahul for the first time at a friend’s wedding in Jaipur, which marked the beginning of their love story.

ALSO READ: Samir Sharma's Death: Mugdha Godse, Mohit Raina And Other Celebs Pay Tribute To Late Actor

Not many know that Rahul Dev was earlier married to Rina Dev for almost eleven years. But in the year 2009, she passed away after succumbing to cancer. They have a son named Siddharth. In an interview with BollywoodLife, Mugdha opened up on her equation with Rahul and his son Siddharth.

She mentioned that their equation is good. The actor also said that she didn’t even realise how seven years have gone by. Sharing her views on the relationship, she also said that it was an everyday journey that became 'more beautiful day by day'.

Mugdha Godse stepped into Bollywood with the Priyanka Chopra starrer Fashion. Some of her most popular movies include Gali Gali Chor Hai, Will You Marry Me?, Bezubaan Ishq and Heroine. In the year 2015, Mugdha Godse and Rahul Dev participated in the reality show titled Power Couple. Moreover, Rahul Dev has starred in films such as Asoka, Indian, Omkara, Fight Club - Members Only, Dishoom, Pagalpanti and was last seen in the movie Operation Parindey.

ALSO READ: 'Take Care Sir,' Says Mahesh Babu & Other Actors After SS Rajamouli Tests COVID Positive

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's 'Life Of Pi' Features In The Academy's Video Of 'hope'; Celebs Pour In Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.