Kareena Kapoor Shares Pic With On-set 'warriors'; Fans Share Quirky Comments

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, to share a lovely picture with her 'on-set warriors'. The actor also penned a sweet note for her stylists and make-up artists. Fans and co-stars have gone all out to comment on all things beautiful.

Kareena Kapoor with her on-set warriors

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena went on to share a picture with her crew. In the first picture, Kareena is seen looking into a mirror, while her make-up artists and crew members get her ready for the shoot. Kareena can be seen sporting a green top and looked absolutely stunning in it.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Glamorous In This Post Pack Up Shot; See Post

Along with the post, Kareena penned a sweet yet funny note for her crew-members. She wrote, “Another day, another shoot... my warriors â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Missing you Poonie”. She also used #TheNewNormal hashtag which is making rounds after the unlock phase. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans, co-stars, and friends of Kareena Kapoor went all out to comment on all things sweet. Netizens went on to praise her for the stunning picture. At the same time, some were also left amazed and posted quirky comments. One of the users wrote, “you look so stunning”. While the other one wrote, “Thanks make-up ki dukan ....ðŸ™”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

On Wednesday, August 12, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced that they were expecting their second child. In a statement released by the family, the couple said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support”.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Related Interesting FAQ's Answered Here! Read

This news got fans rejoicing as Bebo embraces motherhood for the second time. Several celebrities, friends, co-stars, and fans shared their congratulations through their respective social media channels and comments. Moreover, Kareena also thanked many people on social media for all their kind words, wishes, and blessings.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Now, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in the much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. This movie is a remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which is an iconic film starring Tom Hanks. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the magnum opus Takht and the Poo Diaries TV series.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Glamorous In This Post Pack Up Shot; See Post

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Dated For 5 Years Before Tying The Knot; Read More Facts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.