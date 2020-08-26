Neha Mehta Of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Pens Emotional Note As She Quits The Show

TV actor Neha Mehta has broken her silence on the news of her quitting the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor recently took to Instagram and confirmed that she has indeed left the hit comedy show and wrote a farewell note. She played the role of Anjali Mehta on the show for 12 years.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Top 10 Hilarious Episodes From The Past 12 Years

Neha Mehta on quitting TMKOC

One of the most famous daily soaps, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently completed 12 years. The popular comedy sitcom which has now become a part of every household started airing on television on July 28, 2008. Recently, Neha Mehta, who was seen playing the role of Anjali Mehta, wife of Tarak Mehta, spoke about her exit from the serial.

Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Hello everyone, and thank you for everything. I’ve worked 12 amazing years at this amazing show (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), and I am forever thankful for the beautiful career I’ve had. To my amazing respected Asit Kumar Modi Ji, co-stars,tmkoc whole team, I appreciate the hard work you’ve done completing some of our beautiful journey. I’ve never had so much fun before. I am so glad to be part of this show, but I will miss the spontaneity of the work and generosity of such brilliant colleagues. Thank you again and all the best for the future. Show must go on”.

As soon as Neha shared the news, her fans expressed how she will be missed following her exit. One of her fans wrote, “We will also miss you. Pls rethink & come back”. While another wrote, “Thank you so much for such beautiful memories”. A third user wrote, “Tusi Na Jao”. Have a look at the comments on Neha Mehta's Instagram post.

ALSO READ: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Spoiler: Bapuji To Go Missing Amid Lockdown?

Neha Mehta played the role of Tarak Mehta’s wife, Anjali Mehta’s in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah. Now, as per speculations, Neha will reportedly be replaced by Sunayana Fozdar, who is known for playing roles in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Qubool Hai, C.I.D., and Belan Wali Bahu, to name a few.

Apart from Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, who was portraying the role of Sodhi on the daily soap, has also reportedly left the show. However, he will be replaced by Dil To Pagal Hai actor Balwinder Singh Suri. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah follows the stories of the multiple families of Gokuldham Society situated in Mumbai. Actor Dilip Joshi plays the role of Jethalal while actor Disha Vakani played his wife, Dayaben. However, Disha quit the show a few years ago, and her fans are still asking her to make a comeback.

ALSO READ: Neha Mehta Aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Anjali To Say Goodbye To The Show?

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali Aka Neha Mehta Quits The Show; Know Why?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.