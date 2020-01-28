Jatin Sarna Says 'It's Getting Bigger And Better' On His Fanboy Moment With Kamal Haasan

Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020 for quite some time now. Ranveer Singh and his boys have raised the excitement level with the posters. The whole team of ’83 was present in Chennai recently for the poster launch of the film. Ranveer is playing the captain of 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team.

Jatin Sarna: All You Need To Know About The Actor Who Plays Yashpal Sharma In '83

Actor Jatin Sarna is also a part of Ranveer Singh’s team in ’83. He was also present at the grand event. He was extremely overwhelmed by his encounter with legendary superstar Kamal Haasan. Kamal Haasan is distributing the Tamil version of the film. He was also present at the event and unveiled the 40 feet poster of the film. It was a fanboy moment for actor Jatin Sarna as he got to meet and seek the blessings of superstar Kamal Haasan.

Jatin Sarna's Throwback '83 Post Shows His Encounter With Cricketer Yashpal Sharma

Jatin took to his Instagram account to share his feelings with a series of pictures after meeting the megastar. Jatin captioned the picture as “What more you can ask for, its just another level.. it's getting bigger and better.. Meeting & Seeking blessings of #aandavar @ikamalhaasan 🙏 for our movie @83thefilm and and and thank you so much my love❤️ @ranveersingh for introducing me to kamal sir & audience,, I'll remember it jaanu😝 #thisis83”. Jatin looked overjoyed in pictures with Kamal Haasan.

Jatin Sarna's Look As The Fearless Yashpal Sharma From '83 Revealed

Ranveer Singh Starrer Kapil Dev Biopic '83 First Look Poster Has Team India Squad In Form

The yerar 2020 is going to be a huge year for Jatin Sarna as he has 3 films lined up for release in the year. Jatin started off the year with a bang in Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar where he was seen playing a rowdy gangster. ’83 is also releasing in Tamil and Telugu and will see Jatin treating his south Indian fans once again with another memorable character. Jatin Sarna will be playing Yashpal Sharma in ’83. After his recent success with Darbar, Jatin will be seen in ’83 and Chhalaang next.

