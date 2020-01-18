The Debate
Javed Akhtar's 75th Birthday Celebration: Bollywood Attends The Party In Style, See Pics

Bollywood News

Rekha, Tabu, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan's ex-wife Adhuna, join Bollywood stars to celebrate Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday. See pics

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai |
Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday celebration was nothing less than a party that went on for three days. From a retro-themed pre-birthday bash to a high scale party with the Bollywood clan — the Akhtars celebrated the renowned lyricist's birthday in style. Aamir Khan, Mukesh Ambani, Boney Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan's ex-wife Adhuna, Hrithik Roshan, Ali Zafar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Rekha, Subhash Ghai, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shabana Azmi's niece Tabu, Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, and many others attended.

Javed Akhtar says 'You never know' when asked about Farhan & Shibani's wedding

In an interview with a leading daily, Javed Akhtar spoke about turning 75 and said that it is difficult for him to believe that he is 75 because he doesn't feel it. He said that he totally feels involved with his life and don't feel like a 'retired, tired person at all'. Javed's son Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram and wrote: "75 years of ‘Jadoo’ .. love you pa. Happy birthday."

Javed Akhtar along with his family also inaugurated ‘The World of Javed Akhtar’ — an exhibition of photographs posters paintings curated by Pradeep Chandra and SMS Ausaja at Nehru Centre Gallery, Worli, Mumbai.

Shabana Azmi asks why Javed Akhtar is clicking pic in unique way, gets hilarious answers

Shabana Azmi reveals 'secret of success' in marriage with Javed Akhtar on anniversary

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

(Image courtesy: Manav Magalani Instagram)

 

 

