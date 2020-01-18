Javed Akhtar's 75th Birthday Celebration: Bollywood Attends The Party In Style, See Pics

Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday celebration was nothing less than a party that went on for three days. From a retro-themed pre-birthday bash to a high scale party with the Bollywood clan — the Akhtars celebrated the renowned lyricist's birthday in style. Aamir Khan, Mukesh Ambani, Boney Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan's ex-wife Adhuna, Hrithik Roshan, Ali Zafar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Rekha, Subhash Ghai, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shabana Azmi's niece Tabu, Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, and many others attended.

Javed Akhtar says 'You never know' when asked about Farhan & Shibani's wedding

In an interview with a leading daily, Javed Akhtar spoke about turning 75 and said that it is difficult for him to believe that he is 75 because he doesn't feel it. He said that he totally feels involved with his life and don't feel like a 'retired, tired person at all'. Javed's son Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram and wrote: "75 years of ‘Jadoo’ .. love you pa. Happy birthday."

Javed Akhtar along with his family also inaugurated ‘The World of Javed Akhtar’ — an exhibition of photographs posters paintings curated by Pradeep Chandra and SMS Ausaja at Nehru Centre Gallery, Worli, Mumbai.

Shabana Azmi asks why Javed Akhtar is clicking pic in unique way, gets hilarious answers

Birthday boy has to help himself whilst I feed the one who made the cake😂⁦@TheVikasKhanna⁩ 🙏🙏thank you for the outstanding desserts last night. ⁦@Javedakhtarjadu⁩ birthday celebrations run over 3 days but his birthday is on 17th Jan! pic.twitter.com/gpdo3N1p6h — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 15, 2020

Shabana Azmi reveals 'secret of success' in marriage with Javed Akhtar on anniversary

(Image courtesy: Manav Magalani Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.