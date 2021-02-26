Govinda Impresses Wife With A Song, Sunita Says 'he Is Truly Romantic'

Zee TV is all set to launch its upcoming show titled Indian Pro Music League starting from February 26, 2021. As they prepare for the opening ceremony episode, the audience will witness blockbuster performances by all their favourite singers and actors. However, it was actor Govinda who stole the hearts of fans. The actor went on to leave everyone impressed with his singing talent and his wife couldn’t stop smiling.

The actor, who has wooed many with his charm, was reportedly asked how he impresses wife Sunita Ahuja. Govinda left everyone stunned as he began singing the song ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ when quipped with that question. According to Bollywood Hungama, when host Karan Wahi asked Govinda if that’s how he woos his wife, the actor said that he might have impressed many people with his acting and dance moves, but he also loves music, so he sings for her from time to time. Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja also went on to say some sweet words about him. She wrote that he truly is the romantic one and he also sings very well. She also revealed that he always leaves her speechless.

About the show

The Indian Pro Music League has a clutter-breaking format as it will be the world's first-ever premier league of music. The show will feature six different teams representing six regions of India that will compete against each other in a musical championship. Each of these six teams, supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities, will have top singers as their captains, one reality show star and one fresh voice. The likes of Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao, six-zone teams have been signed by the captain.

The audience may be wondering where to watch the Indian Pro Music League. The show will be premiered on Friday, February 26, 2021. The show will be aired at 8 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. It's going to be aired on Zee TV, and the audience can also catch it on the OTT ZEE5 platform.

