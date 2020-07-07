Himesh Reshammiya & Javed Ali Are New 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' Judges?

Zee TV's Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' another season commenced this year in February. However, the shooting of the show was brought to a halt due to the pandemic. Now, as per a report of a leading news daily, the shooting of Sa Re Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs will resume from July 10, 2020. The report further added that the show will now have new judges like Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali on the jury.

Earlier, the judges on Sa Re Ge Ma Pa Li'l Champs were Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, and Udit Narayan. However, now Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan would be not be seen in the show and the duo's seats will be occupied by Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali. The report added that Kumar and Narayan stepped out due to other commitments.

Javed Ali called the show his 'second family' and expressed excitement to be a part of the show. He told the news portal that Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan are legends with their own signature styles. Javed Ali also added that he has his own style and that he is emotional about kids. Ali then said that he will try his best to not upset Kumar and Udit.

Speaking about his rapport with Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali further told the portal that they have amazing chemistry and being a part of the trio will be 'magical'. Talking about the safety of every child and the participants working on the show, Javed Ali asserted that Zee has a legacy to carry forward and that he has confidence in their preparations. Javed Ali has been a jury member on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs in the year 2011 and 2017.

Himesh Reshammiya also co-judged the show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs with Javed Ali in the year 2017. The report mentioned that Himesh Reshammiya is equally excited to be back on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. Himesh called it as 'homecoming' as his association with the channel goes back for 20 years. Himesh also said that he is looking forward to a fresh new start and hopes that Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs gets a great response.

